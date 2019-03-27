Chiasson bagged a pair of assists in Tuesday's 8-4 victory over the Kings.

Chiasson has picked up his offensive game of late, as he racked up eight points in his last 12 outings. With his two-point night, the winger set a new career high (36), having previously earned his first 20-goal campaign. As long as he can hold on to a top-six role, the Montreal native should continue to offer top-end fantasy value down the stretch.