Oilers' Alex Chiasson: Snags two helpers
Chiasson bagged a pair of assists in Tuesday's 8-4 victory over the Kings.
Chiasson has picked up his offensive game of late, as he racked up eight points in his last 12 outings. With his two-point night, the winger set a new career high (36), having previously earned his first 20-goal campaign. As long as he can hold on to a top-six role, the Montreal native should continue to offer top-end fantasy value down the stretch.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...