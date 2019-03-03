Chiasson lit the lamp in Saturday's win over the Blue Jackets.

He entered the contest on a 21-game goalless streak, but he shook off the slump with an insurance goal in the second period. While parked in the slot, Chiasson received a pass from Connor McDavid and quickly snapped it past Sergei Bobrovsky. Despite the cold streak, Chiasson still has a respectable 18 goals and 29 points through 56 games this season