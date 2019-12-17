Chiasson notched a power-play helper in Monday's 2-1 win over the Stars.

Chiasson played the middleman in the sequence, connecting Connor McDavid's pass with a relay to Leon Draisaitl for the goal. Chiasson is up to 12 points this season, and seven have come on the power play. The 29-year-old has added 46 shots on goal and 18 PIM in 31 contests.