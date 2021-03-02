Chiasson received a one-game suspension for cross-checking forward Jimmy Vesey during Monday's 3-0 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Chiasson received a five-minute major and a ten-minute misconduct for his actions, and the NHL Department of Player Safety handed down additional punishment Tuesday evening. The 30-year-old has posted seven points over the last 10 games despite playing in a bottom-six role. He'll be eligible to return Saturday versus the Flames.
