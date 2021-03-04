Chiasson has served his one-game suspension and will be eligible to return Saturday against the Flames.
Chiasson will likely draw into a middle-six role for Saturday's contest. The 30-year-old winger has notched four goals and seven points through 17 games this campaign.
