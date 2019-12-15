Oilers' Alex Chiasson: Tickles twine on power play
Chiasson scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Chiasson's goal at 6:08 of the third period was the only one the Oilers could sneak behind Frederik Andersen. Chiasson's last five points, accumulated over six games, have all come on the power play. He's at 11 points and 46 shots on goal overall through 30 appearances.
