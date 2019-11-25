Chiasson scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in a 4-3 shootout win over the Coyotes on Sunday.

Chiasson picked up his first point in his last seven appearances. It's been a tough second season with the Oilers for the 29-year-old -- he has just six points, 36 shots on goal and 18 PIM in 22 contests. He will typically fill a middle-six winger spot in the lineup.