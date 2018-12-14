Chiasson recorded a power-play goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Jets.

Chiasson also tied his second-highest shot total of the season with four. He's ridden an unsustainable 30.2 shooting percentage to 13 goals in 26 games, already tying his previous career high in the category. While Chiasson's shooting percentage should slip moving forward, he figures to remain productive as long as he shares the ice with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisatil.