Chiasson potted a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Despite seeing a team-low 10:21 of ice time, the 29-year-old winger factored in on the opening and game-winning goals. Chiasson is up to 23 points, 96 shots, 40 PIM and a minus-3 rating in 63 contests this season.