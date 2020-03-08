Oilers' Alex Chiasson: Two points in Saturday's win
Chiasson potted a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
Despite seeing a team-low 10:21 of ice time, the 29-year-old winger factored in on the opening and game-winning goals. Chiasson is up to 23 points, 96 shots, 40 PIM and a minus-3 rating in 63 contests this season.
