Chiasson (undisclosed) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Flames, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Chiasson saw his usual fourth-line minutes in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Senators, but he's apparently battling an injury. James Neal will draw into the lineup and also likely assume Chiasson's usual role on the top power-play unit. The Oilers aren't expected to play again until Friday, giving Chiasson some time to recover from the injury.