Coach Ken Hitchcock revealed Friday that Chiasson (knee) will return Saturday against the Coyotes.

Chiasson will ultimately miss just three games after his placement on injured reserve. He's slated to work alongside Tobias Rieder and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in his return to the lineup, looking to build on his 20 points -- including a career-high 16 goals -- through 31 games this season.

