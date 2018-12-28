Per coach Ken Hitchcock, the x-ray Chiasson underwent on his injured knee following Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks was negative.

Chiasson is apparently still in a great deal of pain, but it sounds like his injury likely won't keep him sidelined long term. The Oilers should release another update on the 28-year-old winger's status ahead of Saturday's matchup with San Jose, but he should be considered questionable at best for that contest at this juncture.