Oilers' Alex Petrovic: Leaves game with injury
Petrovic won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Sharks due to an undisclosed injury.
Petrovic took a hit from behind in the second period and left the game immediately. This is the 26-year-old's fifth game with the Oilers, and he has a minus-5 rating and one assist in that span. Expect an update on his condition before Thursday's game versus the Panthers -- his former team.
