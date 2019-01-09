Oilers' Alex Petrovic: Leaves game with injury

Petrovic won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Sharks due to an undisclosed injury.

Petrovic took a hit from behind in the second period and left the game immediately. This is the 26-year-old's fifth game with the Oilers, and he has a minus-5 rating and one assist in that span. Expect an update on his condition before Thursday's game versus the Panthers -- his former team.

