Oilers' Alex Petrovic: Logs limited minutes in return
Petrovic saw just 14:04 of ice time against Detroit on Tuesday, well off his 17:23 season average.
Considering Petrovic has just two helpers in 32 games this season, split between the Panthers and Oilers, the defenseman is unlikely to produce much offensively the rest of the way. The 26-year-old's lack of scoring touch limits his fantasy value to formats that utilize hits (86) and blocks (42).
