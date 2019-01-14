Oilers' Alex Petrovic: Nearing return to lineup

Petrovic (concussion) will be evaluated Monday and could rejoin the active roster ahead of Wednesday's game in Vancouver.

Petrovic will not play Monday versus the Sabres, but the 26-year-old appears close to getting back into the lineup. With only two points to show for in 31 games this season, even when healthy, Petrovic is not worthy of a fantasy roster spot. Another update on the defenseman's status should be made available in the next day or so.