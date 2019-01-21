Oilers' Alex Petrovic: Not in lineup Sunday

Petrovic (concussion) will miss Sunday's game versus the Hurricanes, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Petrovic will sit out a sixth consecutive contest as he continues his recovery from a concussion suffered back on Jan. 8. Still on injured reserve, the 26-year-old will need to come off before being eligible to play.

More News
Our Latest Stories