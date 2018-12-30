Oilers' Alex Petrovic: Packs bags for Canada
The Panthers traded Petrovic to the Oilers in exchange for Chris Wideman and a 2019 third-round draft pick, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
Petrovic is having a disappointing season, posting one assist and going minus-8 over 26 outings. The 2010 second-round pick never has lived up to expectations, falling under 20 points in each of the last three seasons. Petrovic will be an unrestricted free agent after the season. He'll likely work in the bottom pairing for the Oilers, and he'll need to make an impact quickly before Kris Russell (undisclosed) and Oscar Klefbom (finger) return to the lineup.
