Oilers' Alex Petrovic: Ready to rock
Petrovic (concussion) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against Detroit, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Petrovic's return will bolster the Oilers' depth at defense, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only totaled 15 points in 98 appearances over the past two seasons. The 26-year-old blueliner will skate with Brandon Manning on Edmonton's third pairing against the Red Wings.
