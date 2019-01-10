Oilers' Alex Petrovic: Ruled out next three games

Petrovic is in the concussion protocol and will miss Edmonton's next three games, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Petrovic has just one assist in 26 contests this year, so his absence is unlikely to impact most fantasy owners. With the Edmonton native out of action, Matt Benning figures to slot back into the lineup.

