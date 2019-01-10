Oilers' Alex Petrovic: Slated to sit Thursday
Petrovic (undisclosed) is expected to miss Thursday's game against the Panthers, Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports.
Petrovic departed Tuesday's contest against the Sharks prematurely because of the undisclosed issue and it appears he will miss at least one more game as a result. Assuming it holds up as expected, either Matt Benning or Brandon Manning will draw into the defensive pairings.
