Oilers' Alex Petrovic: Won't play against Canucks

Petrovic (concussion) will be out of the lineup for Wednesday's matchup with Vancouver, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

The Oilers need to make room for Kailer Yamamoto (upper body) to be activated off injured reserve, which will almost certainly mean Petrovic will be designated in his place. By utilizing retroactive IR, the club avoids having to make a decision on sending a player down to the minors until the blueliner is ready to return.