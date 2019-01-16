Oilers' Alex Petrovic: Won't play against Canucks
Petrovic (concussion) will be out of the lineup for Wednesday's matchup with Vancouver, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
The Oilers need to make room for Kailer Yamamoto (upper body) to be activated off injured reserve, which will almost certainly mean Petrovic will be designated in his place. By utilizing retroactive IR, the club avoids having to make a decision on sending a player down to the minors until the blueliner is ready to return.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...