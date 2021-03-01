The Oilers claimed Stalock off waivers from the Wild on Monday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Stalock has apparently recovered from the upper-body injury that kept him out for the first month of the season. The respective performances of Cam Talbot and Kaapo Kahkonen forced the Wild to let Stalock go. It's a curious move because the Oilers already have Mikko Koskinen and Mike Smith under contract this season. Nevertheless, Stalock will serve as a steady veteran presence, as he registered a .910 save percentage and a 20-11-4 record over 38 appearances with the Wild last year. Once he arrives in Edmonton, Stalock will be required to quarantine for at least seven days.