Stalock (not injury related) is expected to begin practicing with the Oilers on Thursday.

Stalock has been quarantining since being claimed off waivers by Edmonton on March 1, but it appears as though he'll finally be able to begin practicing with his new team Thursday. The 33-year-old backstop is, however, likely still a ways away from seeing game action. Stalock has yet to play this season due to an upper-body injury.