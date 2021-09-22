Stalock is dealing with a possible heart condition that is expected to sideline him for the entire 2021-22 season.

It's just the latest blow for Stalock who has previously been hampered by significant knee problems. The 34-year-old netminder hasn't played in an NHL game since 2019-20 when he was with the Wild. At this point, it seems likely Stalock has played in his final NHL contest and will ride the year out on long-term injured reserve before officially retiring. If that's the case, Stalock will have played in 151 games for San Jose and Minnesota in which he posted a 61-49-18 record with a .909 save percentage and 2.61 GAA.