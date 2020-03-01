Athanasiou (lower body) skated 13:46 in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

The speedy forward wasn't able to make much of an impact in the contest. Athanasiou swapped places with Josh Archibald during the third period -- the former ended up skating on the third line. The 25-year-old Athanasiou's fantasy value is directly tied to playing alongside the Oilers' superstars. Away from them, he's not likely to generate much on his own.