The Oilers acquired Athanasiou and prospect Ryan Kuffner from the Red Wings for Sam Gagner, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 second-round pick Monday, Gord Miller of TSN and NBC reports.

The Oilers have now acquired a second player from the Red Wings in as many days, as they brought Mike Green aboard in exchange for a draft pick Sunday. Athanasiou will bring a ton of speed to the Oilers -- not that they were short on it -- and he should draw into the top six along with power-play responsibilities. The 25-year-old put up 30 goals last year, but he's having a down season with 10 goals, 14 assists and a minus-45 rating. He's set to become a restricted free agent this summer.