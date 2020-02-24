Oilers' Andreas Athanasiou: Heads to Great White North
The Oilers acquired Athanasiou and prospect Ryan Kuffner from the Red Wings for Sam Gagner, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 second-round pick on Monday, Gord Miller of TSN and NBC reports.
The Oilers acquire a second player from the Red Wings in as many days, as they brought Mike Green aboard for a draft pick Sunday. Athanasiou will bring a ton of speed to the Oilers -- not that they were short on it -- and he should draw into the top six along with power-play responsibilities. The 25-year-old put up 30 goals this year, but he's having a down season with 10 goals, 14 assists and a minus-45 rating. He'll be a restricted free agent this summer.
