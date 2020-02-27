Play

Athanasiou (lower body) will not return to Wednesday's game against the Golden Knights.

It's unclear how Athanasiou got hurt. He dished two hits and put a shot on goal in 11:00 during the contest. Athanasiou joins a long list of injured Oilers, including fellow wingers James Neal (ankle), Joakim Nygard (hand) and Kailer Yamamoto (ankle). The Oilers' next game is Saturday versus the Jets.

