Oilers' Andreas Athanasiou: Slated to play Saturday
Athanasiou (lower body) is in line to play Saturday against the Jets.
Athanasiou departed Wednesday's loss to Vegas with a lower-body injury, but he won't be forced to miss any additional action. He's gotten off to a hot start in his brief time with the Oilers, picking up two points in two games. Saturday's tilt versus the Jets will mark his home debut with his new club.
More News
-
Oilers' Andreas Athanasiou: Injury not considered serious•
-
Oilers' Andreas Athanasiou: Picks up injury Wednesday•
-
Oilers' Andreas Athanasiou: Two points with new team•
-
Oilers' Andreas Athanasiou: Heads to Alberta's Capital•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Sitting Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Scores twice in third to lift Wings•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.