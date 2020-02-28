Play

Athanasiou (lower body) is in line to play Saturday against the Jets.

Athanasiou departed Wednesday's loss to Vegas with a lower-body injury, but he won't be forced to miss any additional action. He's gotten off to a hot start in his brief time with the Oilers, picking up two points in two games. Saturday's tilt versus the Jets will mark his home debut with his new club.

