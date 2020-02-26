Athanasiou netted a goal and dished an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Athanasiou played on Connor McDavid's right wing in his first game with the Oilers. It worked out well for the former Red Wing, who picked up his third multi-point effort in his last eight outings. Athanasiou now has 26 points and 117 shots in 47 appearances this year. It's unclear if the 25-year-old will remain with McDavid once Zack Kassian returns from his suspension Saturday against the Jets.