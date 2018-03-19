Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Absent during third period
Sekera didn't play during the third period of Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.
The 31-year-old was only able to play for 6:54 of the contest, and appears to be dealing with an undisclosed injury after blocking a shot. More information should be released before Tuesday's match against Carolina, and if Sekera's unable to go, Adam Larsson figures to take over his role on the second power-play unit.
