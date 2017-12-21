Oilers coach Todd McLellan said Sekera (knee) will play Thursday night against the Blues.

McLellan sang the defenseman's praises, citing a "calm demeanor and leadership ability" as a couple of reasons why Sekera means a lot to the team. The Czech notched 35 points (eight goals, 27 assists) last season, and he should have no trouble logging 22-plus minutes once he's 100 percent. Since this will be his season debut, he'll be an incredibly sneaky fantasy option in daily settings.

