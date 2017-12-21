Oilers' Andrej Sekera: All systems go for season debut
Oilers coach Todd McLellan said Sekera (knee) will play Thursday night against the Blues.
McLellan sang the defenseman's praises, citing a "calm demeanor and leadership ability" as a couple of reasons why Sekera means a lot to the team. The Czech notched 35 points (eight goals, 27 assists) last season, and he should have no trouble logging 22-plus minutes once he's 100 percent. Since this will be his season debut, he'll be an incredibly sneaky fantasy option in daily settings.
More News
-
Oilers' Andrej Sekera: On verge of activation•
-
Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Weeks away from return•
-
Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Begins taking contact•
-
Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Effectively ruled out Saturday•
-
Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Will begin traveling with team•
-
Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Showing progress in injury rehab•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...