Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Assigned to AHL for conditioning
Sekera was assigned to AHL Bakersfield on Monday.
Sekera is working his way back from an achilles injury. The conditioning assignment can last three games or six days. With the Condors playing three times over the next six days, Sekera will get plenty of ice time ahead of making his much-anticipated return in Edmonton. The 32-year-old defenseman has not played a game in 2018-19.
