Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Cleared to play, still out Thursday
Sekera (face) has been medically cleared to play, but it won't happen Thursday night against the Avalanche, Reid Wilkins of 630 CHED reports.
It sounds like Sekera is more likely to play Saturday, with the Oilers scheduled to face the Kings on the road. His string of absence extends to seven games since he won't suit up for this next one.
