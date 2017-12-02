Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Effectively ruled out Saturday
Sekera (knee) is projected to be an injured scratch for Saturday's road game against the Flames, NHL.com reports.
The silver lining is that Sekera isn't believed to be far from a return. He's been skating and traveling with the Oilers on road trips. Keep the shot-blocking specialist on your fantasy IR spot, but be on the lookout for further developments such as the possibility that he soon takes contact in practice and/or heads to the AHL for a potential conditioning stint.
