Sekera (knee) is projected to be an injured scratch for Saturday's road game against the Flames, NHL.com reports.

The silver lining is that Sekera isn't believed to be far from a return. He's been skating and traveling with the Oilers on road trips. Keep the shot-blocking specialist on your fantasy IR spot, but be on the lookout for further developments such as the possibility that he soon takes contact in practice and/or heads to the AHL for a potential conditioning stint.