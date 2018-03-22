Sekera (undisclosed) will not play Thursday against the Senators based on Oilers coach Todd McLellan stating that he doesn't anticipate making any lineup changes from the previous game against Carolina.

Basically, it's been a lost campaign for Sekera, as he's been limited to 30 games having dealt with knee and facial injuries on top of this latest issue. Expect the shot-blocking specialist to be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's home game against the Kings.