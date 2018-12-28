Sekera (Achilles) remains four weeks away from a potential conditioning assignment in the minors, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

The news effectively rules Sekera out until early February when factoring in the Oilers' bye week and the All-Star break, though he could head down to the minors while the team is off. Even if he plays the final two months of the season, the blueliner may not be worth stashing in redraft leagues at this point.