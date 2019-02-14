Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Extends conditioning stint
Sekera (Achilles) will stay with AHL Bakersfield for another two games before rejoining the Oilers' roster, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.
Sekera figures to suit up Friday and Saturday versus AHL Ontario, which pushes his potential return date for Edmonton back to Tuesday versus Arizona at the earliest. In his prior three minor-league contests, the 32-year-old tallied one assist, two PIM and a plus-6 rating. Once given the all-clear, the offensively minded defender should add some much-needed firepower to the Oilers' blue line and could get a look on the power play as well.
More News
-
Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Will play in minors Wednesday•
-
Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Assigned to AHL for conditioning•
-
Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Expected to miss all of January•
-
Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Participates in full practice•
-
Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Ramping up rehab activity•
-
Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Facing lengthy absence•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...