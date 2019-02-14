Sekera (Achilles) will stay with AHL Bakersfield for another two games before rejoining the Oilers' roster, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.

Sekera figures to suit up Friday and Saturday versus AHL Ontario, which pushes his potential return date for Edmonton back to Tuesday versus Arizona at the earliest. In his prior three minor-league contests, the 32-year-old tallied one assist, two PIM and a plus-6 rating. Once given the all-clear, the offensively minded defender should add some much-needed firepower to the Oilers' blue line and could get a look on the power play as well.