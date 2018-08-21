Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Facing lengthy absence
Sekera (achilles) is likely to miss the first 50 games of the season on long-term injured reserve, the National Post reports.
Sekera, who tore his achilles in an offseason workout this August, is trending toward another long absence after missing 46 games due to a multitude of injuries, including a torn ACL, in 2017-18. If Sekera is placed on long-term injured reserve, the puck-moving defenseman will miss a minumum of 50 games.
