Sekera (achilles) is likely to miss the first 50 games of the season on long-term injured reserve, the National Post reports.

Sekera, who tore his achilles in an offseason workout this August, is trending toward another long absence after missing 46 games due to a multitude of injuries, including a torn ACL, in 2017-18. If Sekera is placed on long-term injured reserve, the puck-moving defenseman will miss a minumum of 50 games.