Sekera will not play in either of the final two games of 2017-18 due to a knee injury, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Coach Todd McLellan indicated that the injury isn't serious, so the veteran blueliner should be fine by the time training camp rolls around in the fall. Sekera managed a disappointing eight points -- all assists -- over just 36 games this season, potentially deflating his stock slightly heading into drafts next year. He remains under contract with the Oilers through 2020-21, so Sekera should be in line for another productive season with a potent Edmonton squad next year if he can stay on the ice.