The Oilers placed Sekera (face) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Sekera has already missed two games due to his facial injury, and the Oilers have yet to release any information regarding a potential timetable for his return to the lineup. Either way, the veteran blueliner's absence shouldn't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only tallied one assist in 18 contests this campaign.

