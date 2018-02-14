Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Lands on IR
The Oilers placed Sekera (face) on injured reserve Wednesday.
Sekera has already missed two games due to his facial injury, and the Oilers have yet to release any information regarding a potential timetable for his return to the lineup. Either way, the veteran blueliner's absence shouldn't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only tallied one assist in 18 contests this campaign.
