Sekera (face) practiced Tuesday and could play Thursday against Colorado, Paul Gazzola of the Oilers' official site reports.

The 31-year-old defenseman began the season by missing 34 games to a knee malady, and he's missed another six after taking a puck to the face. Sekera had a solid 2016-17 campaign, accruing eight goals and 35 points through 80 games, but he never found his groove this season with just one assist through 18 contests. If he's unable to go against the Avs on Thursday, he's expected to return at some point on the Oilers' upcoming road trip.