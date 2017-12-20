Sekera (knee) has a "good chance" of playing Thursday night against the visiting Blues, according to head coach Todd McLellan.

While the shot-blocking maven has declared himself 100 percent, the bench boss sounds reluctant to give him the green light on the eve of the next contest. Sekera finished with eight goals, 27 assists to complement 166 redirected shots last season, and he seems to be one of the more underrated two-way producers. Time is running out to see if he's available on the waiver wire.