Oilers' Andrej Sekera: On verge of activation
Sekera (knee) has a "good chance" of playing Thursday night against the visiting Blues, according to head coach Todd McLellan.
While the shot-blocking maven has declared himself 100 percent, the bench boss sounds reluctant to give him the green light on the eve of the next contest. Sekera finished with eight goals, 27 assists to complement 166 redirected shots last season, and he seems to be one of the more underrated two-way producers. Time is running out to see if he's available on the waiver wire.
More News
-
Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Weeks away from return•
-
Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Begins taking contact•
-
Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Effectively ruled out Saturday•
-
Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Will begin traveling with team•
-
Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Showing progress in injury rehab•
-
Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Trending toward long absence•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...