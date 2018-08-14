Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Out indefinitely with torn Achillies
Sekera underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a torn Achilles tendon. While the operation was deemed successful, he will be out indefinitely.
This is awful news for Sekera and the Oilers, especially since the defenseman was limited to 36 games last season. In fact, a torn ACL that he sustained in the 2017 playoffs pushed his 2017-18 season debut back to Dec. 21 and the Czech skater also missed time with a facial injury last year. Kevin Gravel -- who signed a two-year deal with the Oilers on July 1 -- could be asked to fill the void by spending most of his time at the top level in the coming season.
