Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Participates in full practice
Sekera continues to work his way back from an Achilles injury and was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.
Sekera has ramped up his activity level over the last month and is on track to return sometime in January. He'll likely have to play a few games with AHL Bakersfield before he makes his season debut. Expect the Oilers to send him down for a conditioning stint within the next few weeks. Sekera last played April 2, 2018.
