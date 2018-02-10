Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Questionable to suit up Saturday
Sekera only skated for 3:30 of ice time in Friday night's road loss to the Ducks, having been struck in the face by the puck. Oilers coach Todd McLellan said Sekera is questionable for Saturday night's road showdown with the Sharks.
This is quite unfortunate for Sekera. With a single assist representing his point total through 18 games, the defenseman's certainly seemed out of sorts since making his way back from knee surgery Dec. 21. Still, that's not the only area of his game that's been lacking, as he averaged just over two blocked shots per contest in 2016-17, but only has 24 of those since returning from his knee ailment. It doesn't sound like this latest malady is too serious, though neither he nor the Oilers can afford another distraction in the path to success.
More News
-
Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Slowly adjusting after injury•
-
Oilers' Andrej Sekera: All systems go for season debut•
-
Oilers' Andrej Sekera: On verge of activation•
-
Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Weeks away from return•
-
Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Begins taking contact•
-
Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Effectively ruled out Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...