Sekera only skated for 3:30 of ice time in Friday night's road loss to the Ducks, having been struck in the face by the puck. Oilers coach Todd McLellan said Sekera is questionable for Saturday night's road showdown with the Sharks.

This is quite unfortunate for Sekera. With a single assist representing his point total through 18 games, the defenseman's certainly seemed out of sorts since making his way back from knee surgery Dec. 21. Still, that's not the only area of his game that's been lacking, as he averaged just over two blocked shots per contest in 2016-17, but only has 24 of those since returning from his knee ailment. It doesn't sound like this latest malady is too serious, though neither he nor the Oilers can afford another distraction in the path to success.