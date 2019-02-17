Sekera (Achilles) was recalled from AHL Bakersfield and removed from LTIR, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

The 32-year-old has been riddled with injuries the last few seasons, playing just 36 games during the 2017-18 campaign and has yet to suit up this year. Sekera had 35 points during his last full season and will be a very important addition to this Edmonton blue line.