Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Records assist in season finale
Sekera collected a helper and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Flames.
Sekera managed four assists in 24 games this season after losing most of the campaign to injury. At his best, he could threaten 30 points from the blue line, but injuries have limited the 32-year-old in the last two seasons, and it's unlikely he returns to such production levels next season.
More News
-
Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Slow going for points•
-
Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Will make season debut Tuesday•
-
Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Recalled from conditioning stint•
-
Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Extends conditioning stint•
-
Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Will play in minors Wednesday•
-
Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Assigned to AHL for conditioning•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...