Sekera collected a helper and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Sekera managed four assists in 24 games this season after losing most of the campaign to injury. At his best, he could threaten 30 points from the blue line, but injuries have limited the 32-year-old in the last two seasons, and it's unlikely he returns to such production levels next season.

