Sekera (undisclosed) won't suit up for Tuesday's game against the Hurricanes, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Sekera suffered this injury in Tampa Bay on Sunday, so hopefully this issue isn't as serious since he already missed 34 games due to a knee injury to begin the season. Fantasy owners won't be too disappointed, though, since the veteran blueliner has zero goals and four assists through 30 games.