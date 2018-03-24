Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Returning on Saturday
Sekera (undisclosed) will hit game ice against the Kings on Saturday, NHL.com reports.
Fantasy owners haven't been able to get much out of Sekera this season, as the skilled puck-moving defenseman and shot blocker has been limited to 30 games. The Czech skater managed eight goals and 27 helpers just last years, but he's averaging roughly six and a half fewer minutes per game than he received in 2016-17. As a result, it's probably best to leave Sekera on the fantasy waiver wire unless you're desperate for options on the blue line.
